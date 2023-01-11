Maine Air National Guard leader reacts to new COVID-19 vaccine rules

A Black Hawk helicopter lands in Woodville, Maine in October 2022
A Black Hawk helicopter lands in Woodville, Maine in October 2022(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders of the Maine National Guard say they’re waiting on more guidance after the Department of Defense dropped the COVID-19 vaccine mandate this week.

On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the rule that required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes after President Biden signed the 2023 Nation Defense Authorization Act, requiring its dismissal.

TV5 caught up with Colonel Ian Gillis, Commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing, in Bangor Wednesday. He says they’re still trying to figure out how the new law impacts them but says it might create some unintended consequences.

“Readiness wise, I think this is still going to be a challenge for us. A lot of countries across the world still require the vaccine in order to deploy to those areas. So the fact that we’ll have some of our members not vaccinated will be a bit of a challenge for us going forward because those members may be restricted from deploying to those locations,” said Col Gillis.

Gillis says the Maine Air National Guard never discharged anyone over the vaccine mandate, but they are still in the process of sorting out religious accommodations.

He says he found COVID itself had more of a negative impact on recruitment than the mandate did.

He expects to learn more information from DOD in the coming weeks.

