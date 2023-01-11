Lauren Cook joins her cousin on Husson women’s basketball team

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Calais Blue Devil Lauren Cook is a Husson Eagle after spending two-and-a-half years with the Maine Maritime Academy women’s basketball team.

Former Calais Blue Devil (left, with cousin Sophia McVicar) transfers from Maine Maritime Academy to study nursing (WABI)

While she’s not taking anything away from the Mariners’ basketball and business program, she decided changing majors was right for her, plus there’s a family connection in Bangor.

Cook made the move to Husson to pursue a nursing career.

“I always wanted to do something medically. When I’m 17 or 18 years old, I don’t really know exactly what my future holds. I just wanted to do nursing instead. It was more interesting to me. I thought that I could travel, do more with that, and like it more than business,” said Cook, junior guard.

She’s rejoining her cousin and former Calais backcourt partner, Sophia McVicar.

“It’s really awesome. We’ve played together since middle school, I think, so I’m just really glad to have her back on the court with me. I think we work really well. We’ve been friends since we were born, so I feel like our chemistry is just really good. We’ve known each other forever, so it’s exciting,” said McVicar, sophomore guard.

Head coach Kissy Walker also knows Cook from her AAU days with Maine React.

“She brings some spunk. She’s got good energy. She’s quick. She’s a really nice shooter. We have 6′4″ Bailey Donovan who everybody’s trying to stop. When you have shooters, it will just make us that much better,” said Walker.

“I already knew a lot of the read-and-react offense, terms, and plays that she would do. It was kind of familiar a little bit, so it wasn’t very hard to get going into it because it just came back to me,” said Cook.

Cook’s giving the Eagles an extra boost to compete in the North Atlantic Conference.

Cook’s teammates have helped her adjust to Husson life quickly. She rooms with McVicar, Maci Beals, and Lacey Scanlon.

Walker remembered Cook winning a freshman basketball camp championship with Calais, and now she’s helping to address the guard depth chart that’s seen season-ending injuries for Hampden Academy’s Camryn Neal and Roxanne Sasse from Naples, Italy.

