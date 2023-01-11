Husson University receives funding for more laboratory equipment

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is getting a boost for their STEM and healthcare programs.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Congressman Jared Golden secured 750,000 dollars in dedicated funding as part of the 2023 government funding package.

These funds will help the university purchase additional scientific and laboratory equipment for their programs.

Husson University President, Robert Clark, says these funds will help get the necessary tools into the hands of students and secure a bright future.

“All Husson students are required to have a fundamental basis of laboratory science as part of their education. That scientific method is important to professionals in their development of their programs and as a provider of workforce development, programming in that regard. This enhances Husson as a leader in those areas going forward,” said Clark.

Clark added that he’s grateful to the Congressional delegation for making this happen.

