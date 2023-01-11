Family behind Whitney’s Supermarket to launch Whitney’s Variety in Dover-Foxcroft

By Connor Magliozzi
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The family behind Whitney’s Family Supermarket in Corinth is expanding to Dover-Foxcroft.

After a process that took months the family owned gas station and convenience store opened their gas pumps Wednesday.

They’re still working to build up the store for their soft opening on January 20th followed by a grand opening in May.

Features of the spot will include a beer cave, wine shelf, a deli with Chester’s Fried Chicken and more.

The owners say they’re excited to meet the community and see what they can offer them.

“We’re gonna do our best to service the community and give what is needed here our best. Customer service is my favorite, my specialty. Our family loves customer service so that’s what we’ll be focusing on,” said co-owner of the new store Laci Daigle.

The store is located at 251 East Main Street in Dover-Foxcroft.

