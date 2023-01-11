Clouds increase tonight, lows range from single digits to the upper teens.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cloud cover starts to filter in from the southwest tonight as our high-pressure slips off to the east of the region. Cloud cover moving in earlier in the night for southern and central Maine will keep overnight lows in those locations in the teens to near 20, while northern Maine cloud cover moves in later in the night allowing for temperatures drop into the single digits to possibly below zero once more.

Thursday, low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. As it continues to press north and east ward, precipitation will start off as light snow showers inland and light snow/rain mix along the coastline in the late afternoon. Snow and mix become more intense overnight Thursday as the low pushes into western New York, snow fall accumulations will be likely northwest of the Bangor region. Highs on Thursday reach the upper 30′s and 30′s. Warm advection starts to change over snow and rain/snow mix over to all rain from south to north early Friday morning. Winds will be gusting between 20-30 mph out of the south. By noontime Friday most of the state will have seen the changeover to rain, and rain showers become lighter late in the morning and early afternoon but continue into the evening hours. Snowfall accumulations before the changeover to rain will range from less than 1″ along the interstate and southeastward, to 1-3″ from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and northward, then 4-8″ from Rangeley through Greenville to Millinocket and northward. Highs on Friday reach the upper 40′s to near 50.

Left over rain and snow showers continue to taper off the overnight Friday into Saturday morning. We are left with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with high temperatures cooling back down into the 20′s and 30′s. As the low continue to depart into the Canadian Maritimes, high pressure builds in across the mid-Atlantic for Sunday allowing cloud cover to break apart leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Sunday range from the low 20′s to lower 30′s. We look to remain dry and tranquil through the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows range from 3-19, warmest along the coast. Winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, light snow and rain/snow mix changing over to all rain from south to north overnight. Highs reach between 25-37.

FRIDAY: Snow continues to change over to rain through the early morning hours, becoming all rain across the state by noon time. Showers become light through the afternoon and taper off into the evening. Highs reach between 39-49.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, drying out, with high temperatures cooling back down into the 20′s and 30′s.

SUNDAY: High pressure builds south of us, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid to upper 20′s to lower 30′s.

