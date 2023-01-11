Brewer Witches return a motivated group

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Witches are off to an undefeated start to a season that gives them plenty of reasons to stay focused on their task of winning Class A North.

Brewer fell to Nokomis in last season’s Class A North Championship (WABI)

Falling in the Class A North Championship to Nokomis last season lit a fire under them.

“We’ll definitely come out with some fire just because of last year. We have a lot of returning players,” said Brady Saunders, senior forward.

They got right back to work in the offseason.

“It was right after that (loss). We were all ready to come back, and throughout the summer we really pushed each other. We had to get better, and we knew it was coming along. We didn’t want that sort of thing to happen again where we were wishing we did something else different, so this year it’s just all or nothing, and we’ve got a lot of seniors ready to play,” said Ryder Goodwin, senior forward.

This year’s team hasn’t found too much adversity, but there’s still little things to work on.

“We know it’s early in the season. We started off pretty good last year and obviously didn’t end up where we wanted to. We know that we’re going to get everybody’s best game every game. We do what we can to game-plan, practice, and get better every day,” said Evan Nadeau, senior guard.

A roster featuring seven seniors and several leaders keeps the team motivated.

“It just goes back to last year. I think that was really a learning experience playing that game and a good memory. If we get back there again, we have that experience,” said Brock Flagg, senior forward.

The Witches are continuing to build a contender that looks to be there at the very end of the basketball postseason.

