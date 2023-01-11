Brewer Witches return a motivated group

Brewer fell to Nokomis in last season’s Class A North Championship
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Witches are off to an undefeated start to a season that gives them plenty of reasons to stay focused on their task of winning Class A North.

Brewer fell to Nokomis in last season’s Class A North Championship
Brewer fell to Nokomis in last season’s Class A North Championship(WABI)

Falling in the Class A North Championship to Nokomis last season lit a fire under them.

“We’ll definitely come out with some fire just because of last year. We have a lot of returning players,” said Brady Saunders, senior forward.

They got right back to work in the offseason.

“It was right after that (loss). We were all ready to come back, and throughout the summer we really pushed each other. We had to get better, and we knew it was coming along. We didn’t want that sort of thing to happen again where we were wishing we did something else different, so this year it’s just all or nothing, and we’ve got a lot of seniors ready to play,” said Ryder Goodwin, senior forward.

This year’s team hasn’t found too much adversity, but there’s still little things to work on.

“We know it’s early in the season. We started off pretty good last year and obviously didn’t end up where we wanted to. We know that we’re going to get everybody’s best game every game. We do what we can to game-plan, practice, and get better every day,” said Evan Nadeau, senior guard.

A roster featuring seven seniors and several leaders keeps the team motivated.

“It just goes back to last year. I think that was really a learning experience playing that game and a good memory. If we get back there again, we have that experience,” said Brock Flagg, senior forward.

The Witches are continuing to build a contender that looks to be there at the very end of the basketball postseason.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Former Calais Blue Devil (left, with cousin Sophia McVicar) transfers from Maine Maritime...
Lauren Cook joins her cousin on Husson women’s basketball team
Thomas Freel, Cole Hanson score crunch time game-winning goals for Black Bears
Thomas Freel, Cole Hanson score crunch time game-winning goals for Black Bears
Former Maine offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns to college ranks
Former Maine offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns to college ranks
Mackenzie Lambert lands in Husson record book
Mackenzie Lambert lands in Husson record book