Bangor man arrested after stabbing woman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested after police say he stabbed a woman at an Ohio Street residence this afternoon.
34-year-old Kurt Fowler is charged with aggravated assault.
The Bangor Police Department says they responded to a report of a woman stabbed with a knife.
They say they found Fowler being restrained by another man who lives there.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with an abdomen laceration considered non-life-threatening.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
