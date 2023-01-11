Bangor man arrested after stabbing woman

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested after police say he stabbed a woman at an Ohio Street residence this afternoon.

34-year-old Kurt Fowler is charged with aggravated assault.

The Bangor Police Department says they responded to a report of a woman stabbed with a knife.

They say they found Fowler being restrained by another man who lives there.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with an abdomen laceration considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

