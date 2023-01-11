Bangor florist honored for volunteerism

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held its annual business breakfast in person today.

Business leaders from across the area packed the Cross Insurance Center for the yearly gathering.

The morning was highlighted by the volunteer of the year award, which is sponsored by us here at TV5.

This year, Mark Pellon from Lougee & Fredericks Florist was honored for his contributions to the community. Pellon says volunteering is one of his favorite things to do and thanked his mom for teaching him how to give back.

”There’s no reason not to get out and volunteer because you get to meet people. You get to meet people, make new connections. When you’re volunteering and you’re doing things like the annual dinner you get to meet the whole back crew of Cross Insurance Center. You probably wouldn’t meet them on a daily basis, and they’re such amazing people that are back there working, and you’re out working beside them. Then you forge new friendships, and it’s just an amazing thing,” said Pellon.

Chamber leaders credited Pellon with always being there to help in any way at events throughout the year from planning to setting up.

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce will be back at the Cross Insurance Center for its annual dinner on January 27th.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.