Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Rhode Island said it has received multiple applications to adopt a unique dog currently in its care.

According to the Potter League for Animals, Zeus needs an adoptive family and one that lives in an area that allows hybrid animals.

Representatives with the shelter said Zeus has a look of a wolf hybrid because he most likely is. The team said they believe Zeus is a third German shepherd, husky and wolf.

The shelter shared that the animal’s previous owner surrendered him due to a personal change of circumstances. That owner confirmed Zeus’ breed, but the shelter said it is in the process of obtaining DNA to confirm.

The Potter League for Animals said Zeus is incredibly affectionate, silly and loves to be pet. However, it is illegal to privately own such an animal in Rhode Island and the surrounding states.

Additionally, representatives said Zeus has a medical condition making him prone to seizures, something that is managed by medication.

Zeus has lived with other dogs, cats, kids, and has mostly been an indoor dog.

The shelter said it is currently working its way through the multiple applications and reviewing the best match for Zeus.

