What TV-5 would do if they won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions

Connor & Angela
Connor & Angela(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the Mega Millions set at $1.1 billion we thought we’d travel around the TV-5 office to see what everyone would do with the money.

“I would pay off all my student loans and with the extra $10 left, I would go to Taco Bell,” said Anchor Angela Luna.

“I would buy a house and then a dog in that order,” said Assignment Editor Alyssa Sinclair.

“Very fast boat with an awesome house right next to the boat,” said Sports Director Ben Barr.

“I’d buy a bunch of tickets to the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tour. Okay, or maybe just one show with the price of those tickets,” said News Director Jon Small.

“First because I am responsible, I’d pay off my student loans. Second, I’m buying a camp on Moosehead Lake,” said Anchor Brittany McHatten.

“I think I would like to go on trip to Sicily. I would love to have a glass of wine from the ocean with the sunset,” said producer Autumn Rhodes.

“Obviously I would try to give it to charity but and then I would also you know help out family members and also just like take a nice vacation. Go somewhere nice. Buy something, you know luxurious. Make yourself feel good. And that’s what I would do,” said Meteorologist Michael Fecca.

“Okay, I said this on the news the other day I say this, you win the lottery and then you go around and you call everybody and you say, Hey, can I borrow four grand? And if they will lend you the $4,000 Well, then that means they actually care about you and they’re there for you. So now that you’re a billionaire, and if the guy who said no I can’t give you the four grand. Well guess what I am a billionaire now,” said Anchor Brian Sullivan.

“First I would travel the world. And then I would come back to Bangor, and I would open up a Bojangles. I’m from the south and I know people don’t know what Bojangles is, but it’s a lovely place where you get fried chicken and biscuits and so we need that here in Bangor,” said Reporter Kaddie Sharpe.

As for the one who ran around the office asking, I’d buy a minor league baseball team and four corgis named Cheddar, Provolone, Pepperjack and Gouda.

