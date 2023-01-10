One person in custody, one at large after Bangor incident Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is behind bars and police are searching for another person in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Bangor.

Bangor Police say they were flagged down yesterday by a 40-year-old man running down the street who claimed he’d been robbed inside a home on Center Street.

Bangor Police went to that residence with a warrant and arrested 42-year-old Ronald Cote.

Cote is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Police are also looking to arrest 42-year-old Nicole Ford of Brewer on the same charges.

Cote was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

