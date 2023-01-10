Mackenzie Lambert lands in Husson record book

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mackenzie Lambert is making her mark in track and field with the Husson Eagles.

She set the school women's high jump record (WABI)

She’s continuing her family tradition after her father, Chris, and brother, Damien, also competed with the Bangor Rams.

Lambert matched her personal-best high jump of 1.57 meters before setting an Eagles record of 1.61 meters at the second University of Southern Maine Open this season.

“I just going into it having fun. At the end of the day, whatever I clear, I clear. It’s still really cool to say that I got a school record, and I still have a couple more years. It’s exciting to see where I could be,” said Lambert, sophomore.

Lambert also recorded the second-best long jump in Husson history at 5.06 meters at the event, which the Eagles women’s team placed second.

Next up is the Bates Invitational on Jan. 21 in Lewiston.

