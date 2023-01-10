Mackenzie Lambert lands in Husson record book

She set the school women’s high jump record
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mackenzie Lambert is making her mark in track and field with the Husson Eagles.

She set the school women's high jump record
She set the school women's high jump record(WABI)

She’s continuing her family tradition after her father, Chris, and brother, Damien, also competed with the Bangor Rams.

Lambert matched her personal-best high jump of 1.57 meters before setting an Eagles record of 1.61 meters at the second University of Southern Maine Open this season.

“I just going into it having fun. At the end of the day, whatever I clear, I clear. It’s still really cool to say that I got a school record, and I still have a couple more years. It’s exciting to see where I could be,” said Lambert, sophomore.

Lambert also recorded the second-best long jump in Husson history at 5.06 meters at the event, which the Eagles women’s team placed second.

Next up is the Bates Invitational on Jan. 21 in Lewiston.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

He returns to Kentucky after second stint with L.A. Rams
Former Maine offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns to college ranks
He’s thrilled to stop a ton of pucks for H.A., including a 50 save effort against Bangor...
Aaron Donovan backstopping Hampden Academy hockey team
Aaron Donovan backstopping Hampden Academy hockey team
Aaron Donovan backstopping Hampden Academy hockey team
Maine Maritime Academy bringing football program back