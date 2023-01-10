Lincolnville Man charged with murder makes first court appearance

Lincolnville Man charged with murder makes first court appearance
Lincolnville Man charged with murder makes first court appearance(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Emotions ran high at the Waldo County Judicial Center today as a Lincolnville man charged with murder made his first appearance before a judge.

47-year-old Matthew Pendelton was ordered held without bail.

According to court documents, Pendleton killed 47-year-old Kevin Curit last week .

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call Friday about an unresponsive male on Thorndike Road in Lincolnville.

Deputies responded and found Curit deceased.

The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy.

Detectives arrested Pendleton on Saturday and charged him with murder.

At the end of the hearing, friends and family members of the victim began yelling at Pendleton before they left the courtroom.

Pendleton could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Cold, clear, and calm tonight, lows drop into the single digits and teens.
The Ark Animal Shelter’s new space will more than double the amount of kennels for dogs, and...
The Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield continues fundraising foe new facility
42-year-old Ronald Cote was charged with kidnapping, robbery, and criminal threatening with a...
One person in custody, one at large after Bangor incident Monday
Hermon Schools vote against parent-led book rating system
Hermon Schools vote against parent-led book rating system