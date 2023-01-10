Lincolnville Man charged with murder makes first court appearance

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Emotions ran high at the Waldo County Judicial Center today as a Lincolnville man charged with murder made his first appearance before a judge.

47-year-old Matthew Pendelton was ordered held without bail.

According to court documents, Pendleton killed 47-year-old Kevin Curit last week .

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call Friday about an unresponsive male on Thorndike Road in Lincolnville.

Deputies responded and found Curit deceased.

The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy.

Detectives arrested Pendleton on Saturday and charged him with murder.

At the end of the hearing, friends and family members of the victim began yelling at Pendleton before they left the courtroom.

Pendleton could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.