Investigation continues one month after deadly Castine crash

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - It’s been one month since four students from Maine Maritime Academy died in a crash in Castine.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Maine Department of Public Safety told TV5 the investigation into that crash is still ongoing.

We’re told once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office to review. Officials say there’s no timetable as to when that might happen.

In the early-morning hours of December 10th, Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts, and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts, were killed in the crash on Shore Road.

Authorities say the car they were riding in left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames.

The driver, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding, and two other passengers survived.

