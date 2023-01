Exciting news for country music fans! (wabi)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterfront Concerts has announced its second show of the 2023 season at the Maine Savings Ampitheater.

Country music legend Hank Williams, Jr. will be coming to Bangor with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show on August 25th.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

To buy tickets and for more information, go to waterfrontconcerts.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.