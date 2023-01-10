Gov. Mills appoints Ryan Fecteau to senior advisor position

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau is heading back to Augusta.

Governor Mills announced Tuesday she’s appointing Fecteau as Senior Advisor in her Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.

Fecteau’s role will be working in areas such as housing development and land use, as well as workforce, innovation, and economic opportunities.

The 30-year-old Biddeford native represented his hometown in the Maine House starting in 2014.

His stint as speaker began in 2020 until he was forced to step down last month due to term limits.

