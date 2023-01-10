Former Maine offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns to college ranks

He returns to Kentucky after second stint with L.A. Rams
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WABI) - Former Maine offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen is returning to Kentucky after a one-year stint as the offensive coordinator of the L.A. Rams.

He returns to Kentucky after second stint with L.A. Rams
He returns to Kentucky after second stint with L.A. Rams(WABI/L.A. Rams)

Coen held the same job for the Wildcats in 2021. He also had two stints with the Rams offensive coaching staff after leaving Orono following the 2017 season. The Rams finished 26th in passing and 27th in rushing this year.

In more football news, the Black Bears released their 2023 schedule on their web site.

The season kicks off with road trips to Florida International and North Dakota State before Maine hosts Rhode Island on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

She set the school women's high jump record
Mackenzie Lambert lands in Husson record book
He’s thrilled to stop a ton of pucks for H.A., including a 50 save effort against Bangor...
Aaron Donovan backstopping Hampden Academy hockey team
Aaron Donovan backstopping Hampden Academy hockey team
Aaron Donovan backstopping Hampden Academy hockey team
Maine Maritime Academy bringing football program back