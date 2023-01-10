Former Maine offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns to college ranks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WABI) - Former Maine offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen is returning to Kentucky after a one-year stint as the offensive coordinator of the L.A. Rams.

He returns to Kentucky after second stint with L.A. Rams (WABI/L.A. Rams)

Coen held the same job for the Wildcats in 2021. He also had two stints with the Rams offensive coaching staff after leaving Orono following the 2017 season. The Rams finished 26th in passing and 27th in rushing this year.

In more football news, the Black Bears released their 2023 schedule on their web site.

The season kicks off with road trips to Florida International and North Dakota State before Maine hosts Rhode Island on Sept. 16.

