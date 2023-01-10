Etna home sustains major damage in Tuesday fire

Etna Assistant Fire Chief, Leroy Hill, says the conditions this morning were challenging with wind and water issues.(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Crews from several towns battled a fire at a home in Etna Tuesday morning.

They were called to West Plymouth Road around 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the home has been in the same family for generations, and the current occupant was at work at the time.

Nobody was injured, but the family dog was unaccounted for.

Etna Assistant Fire Chief, Leroy Hill, says the conditions Tuesday morning were challenging with wind and water issues.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

