Cold, clear, and calm tonight, lows drop into the single digits and teens.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure continues to build in, making for mostly clear skies through the rest of the evening and overnight. Winds will be out of the NW at around 5-10 mph. With mostly clear skies and cool winds, temperatures tonight will drop into the single digits and teens with some locations in northern Maine dropping below zero.

Conditions remain mostly sunny and cool headed into Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the 20′s. Thursday, our messy weather begins to take shape as a low-pressure system cuts to our west into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes Region, and eventually pushes into New England on Friday. Precipitation starts off as some light snow for inland locations, while along the coast, it starts off with a wintry mix. Snow and mix become more intense for Thursday night allowing for areas north and west of Bangor to see some snow accumulations, especially in the higher elevations. Warm air begins to push from the south to north Thursday night. Warm air advection will eventually change snow showers over to rain from south to north, by Friday morning. Rain will continue Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the potential of a second area of low pressure developing to our south and keeping rain and snow going through Saturday. At the current moment that secondary low looks to head out to sea rather than coming on shore, however, there is plenty of uncertainty there, so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

TONIGHT: mostly clear skies with overnight lows dropping between 2-14, warmest along the coastline. Winds are out of the NW at around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach between 22-28. Winds will be light and variable.

THURDAY: Mostly cloudy then, Light snow and snow/rain mix develop in the late afternoon and evening. Highs reach the 20′s and 30′s.

FRIDAY: snow and mix change over to rain Friday morning, rain continues for the rest of the day. Highs reach the upper 30′s to mid 40′s.

SATURDAY: Snow and rain showers possible. High temperatures reach the mid 30′s to mid 40′s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, with highs in the 30′s.

