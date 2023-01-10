Brightening Skies & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Scattered snow showers associated with a cold front crossing the state this morning will wind down early as the front pushes offshore. We’ve got plenty of clouds across the state to start our Tuesday and as the day progresses these clouds are expected to gradually move to our east and give way to more and more sunshine. We’ll see skies turning partly to mostly sunny today with the bulk of the clouds over northern and eastern parts of the state. A northwest breeze will usher colder, more seasonable air into the region during the day which will keep temperatures from moving much. Highs today will be in the 20s to near 30°, right where they should be for this time of year. Skies will turn clear tonight and with the colder air mass in place along with light winds expected, temperatures will be very cold tonight with lows dropping to the single digits to near 10° in most locales. Coastal areas will be a bit better with readings in the low teens.

High pressure will bring us a sunny and seasonable day Wednesday with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Our weather then turns messy later in the week as low pressure takes shape over the center part of the country and heads northeastward through the Ohio Valley Thursday and into New England Friday. The current track of this system will allow warmer air to move into the region later Thursday night into Friday. Precipitation looks to start as some light snow for many spots Thursday afternoon although coastal areas may be more of a rain/snow mix. The snow and mix will then become steadier and heavier Thursday night with accumulations likely especially north and west of Bangor. Several inches of snow will be possible across northern areas and the mountains Thursday night and early Friday. As warm air moves in Thursday night, the snow and mix will change to rain from south to north later Thursday night into Friday morning with a transition to all rain expected across the entire state Friday morning. Rain will continue Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the potential of a second area of low pressure developing to our south and keeping rain and snow going through the day Saturday. There is plenty of uncertainty there so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: A few early snow showers possible otherwise skies will turn partly to mostly sunny as the day progresses. Chilly with highs between 22°-32°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows between 3°-13°, warmest along the coast. Light northwest wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or mixed rain/snow developing later in the day. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Snow & mix changing to rain from south to north. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

