Versant power and staff raise $120,000 for Heart of Maine United Way

Versant Power and their employees raised $120,000 for a local nonprofit through a company campaign. (Heart of Maine United Way)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power and their employees raised $120,000 for a local nonprofit through a company campaign.

Versant presented a check to Heart of Maine United way today.

The funds will be used in the six county Heart of Maine United Way region, and the Aroostook United Way region.

For more information on Heart of Maine United Way’s work or how to donate, go to homeunitedway.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.