Sports betting in Maine update coming this week

Sports betting update coming this week
Sports betting update coming this week
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers hoping to place a wager on sporting events will be getting a clearer idea about how and when that will happen later this week.

On Wednesday, the proposed rules for wagering on sports in Maine will be made public.

The Director of the Gambling Control Unit will hold a news conference to answer questions about where they are in the process.

On that same day, the Secretary of State will publish a notice of a public hearing where comments will be taken and can be made a few weeks later.

The public hearing will be on January 31st.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president Scott Oxley will be stepping down later this year.
Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down
Versant Power and their employees raised $120,000 for a local nonprofit through a company...
Versant power and staff raise $120,000 for Heart of Maine United Way
Forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses investigative...
Woman found dead more than 50 years ago ID’d, leads sought
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with snow showers north.