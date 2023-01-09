Police chase through Waldo, Penobscot counties ends peacefully after standoff

PLYMOUTH VILLAGE, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody following a police chase that started in Waldo County and came to an end in Penobscot County Monday morning.

According to authorities, the chase started when Belfast Police attempted to stop a driver they say had committed multiple offenses.

As they were pursuing the car, a Waldo County deputy was able to use a spike strip on the vehicle.

The chase continued into Plymouth Village where officials say the car came to a stop in the middle of Moosehead Trail.

Deputies say when the driver refused to get out, negotiators from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Belfast PD were called to the scene.

”We negotiated for about four hours trying to get the individual out of the vehicle. We activated our drone team and then a special response team, and eventually, we were able to deploy the team and get him out of the vehicle,” said Chief Deputy John Knappe, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Knappe says no firearms were used by law enforcement, however he says a flash bang was utilized as a distraction mechanism.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while negotiations were underway, but the route has since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

