Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with snow showers north.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For this evening clouds increase from the northwest as a cold front crosses the region late tonight. Along the cold front, snow showers will move in across northern Maine, with a few flurries making their way down into the Bangor area. Expected snow accumulation will be light, only amounting to a coating to 3″, highest totals will be in northern Aroostook county. Overnight lows drop into the 20′s.

Cooler air arrives for Tuesday with highs reaching the 20′s and 30′s. We can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow, winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph. High pressure builds in for Wednesday, keeping skies mostly sunny, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 20′s.

The weather becomes messy headed towards the end of the week starting Thursday a broad area of low pressure looks to cut to west of us, over the Great Lakes Region. By cutting to the west, this puts us on the warm side of the storm where we will see warm air advection ahead of the precipitation. High temperatures on Thursday reach the 20′s and 30′s. We look to start off with a brief period of light to moderate snow showers Thursday afternoon before we eventually change to all rain, from south to north, overnight Thursday into Friday. Rain will continue Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s. We’ll also be monitoring the potential of a second area of low pressure developing to our south, allowing rain and snow to continue through Saturday. There is plenty of uncertainty there, so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers, C-3″ highest accumulation in northern Aroostook county. Lows drop between 18°-27°. Light and variable wind.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs temperatures reaching between 23°-33°. Winds will be out of the NW at around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Snow changes over to rain overnight Thursday.

FRIDAY: Snow & mix changing to rain from south to north. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Rain and snow showers possible, tapering overnight, highs reach the upper 30′s.

