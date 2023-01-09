Officials will announce proposed sports wagering rules this week

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers hoping to place a wager on sporting events will be getting a clearer idea about how and when that will happen later this week.

On Wednesday, the proposed rules for wagering on sports in Maine will be made public.

The Director of the Gambling Control Unit will hold a news conference to answer questions about where they are in the process.

On that same day, the Secretary of State will publish a notice of a public hearing where comments will be taken and can be made a few weeks later.

The public hearing will be on January 31st.

