Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down

Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president Scott Oxley will be stepping down later this year.(Jason Paige Smith | Northern Light Health)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year.

Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions.

He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017.

Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the Galen Cole Family Foundation.

Northern Light will soon be launching a search for Acadia Hospital’s next president.

