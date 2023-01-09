Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year.

Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions.

He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017.

Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the Galen Cole Family Foundation.

Northern Light will soon be launching a search for Acadia Hospital’s next president.

