Mix of Sun & Clouds Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got a quiet start to our work week today. A cold front approaching from the north along with low pressure well to our south will combine to provide us with some cloudiness today. There will be some breaks of sunshine mixed in as well so plan on a mix of sun and clouds for our Monday. As the cold front approaches, we may see a few late day snow showers across far northern locales otherwise we’ll see a dry day. After a cold start this morning, we’ll see temperatures warm to the low to mid-30s this afternoon. The cold front will cross the state tonight giving us a chance for some snow showers on its way through. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-20s.

Slightly colder, more seasonable air will move in behind the cold front for our Tuesday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. High pressure will bring us sunshine Wednesday with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Our weather then turns messy later in the week as low pressure takes shape over the center part of the country and heads northward into the Great Lakes Region. This track will allow warmer air to eventually move into the region later Thursday night into Friday. Precipitation looks to start as some light snow Thursday afternoon then become steadier and heavier Thursday night with accumulations likely especially away from the coast. As warm air moves in during the night, the snow will change to mix then rain from south to north later Thursday night into Friday morning with a transition to rain expected across the entire state Friday morning. Rain will continue Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the potential of a second area of low pressure developing to our south and keeping rain and snow going through the day Saturday. There is plenty of uncertainty there so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 30°-38°. Light northwest wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows between 18°-28°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 24°-34°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Snow & mix changing to rain from south to north. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

