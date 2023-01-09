Maine Coast Hospital opens Dixon Birthing Center

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday aftyernoon to celebrate the opening of the new Dixon Family Birthing Center.

The center is a family-focused, state-of-the-art facility that includes combined labor, delivery and recovery suites, with plenty of space for a support person to stay overnight. All in an effort to provide parents with the best possible environment for welcoming a newborn.

“If you think about the number of people that are at a delivery, we fill a room pretty quickly and it can be very overwhelming for the person in the bed,” said Maine Coast Hospital Obstetrics Nurse Manager Carrie Barnes. “In this space, it can be much more personalized and just feel a little bit better.”

The space was originally designated as a birthing center in 2010, but the project had to be halted. A year-and-a-half ago, the hospital recommitted to the project, and after today’s ribbon-cutting, will move patients in starting at 9 am on Tuesday.

“I think this is huge for our laboring moms who want to come deliver a baby when you’re delivering a baby is one of the most important things you’re gonna do,” said Maine Coast Hospital President John Ronan. “You want a space that’s comfortable, that’s private that has the latest in technology as the largest hospital in the area. You know, it’s our privilege to be able to serve the moms and I think moms want to know that close to home. They have a very safe place to deliver care and this is the opportunity for them to do so.”

The hospital says the opening of The Dixon Birthing Center is a major milestone for both the Maine Coast Health and the Ellsworth Community.

“It’s exciting,” Barnes said. “Not only did I deliver here, I was here when the space was originally built. Both my children were born here. I was born here. It makes my heart just so warm to be part of this.”

