Ellsworth receives funding for wastewater pump station project

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth has announced it will be receiving $1.77 million dollars in Congressionally Directed Spending to fund upgrades to the High Street Wastewater Pump Station.

The pump station handles wastewater sewer flows from much of High Street and the growing Route 1 and Route 3 commercial corridor.

It receives sanitary sewer flow from several of the City’s largest businesses.

“$1.77 million, that’s not something that is easily funded,” said Ellsworth Public Works Director Lisa Sekulich. “Since it’s wastewater, it’s funded through user fees, not tax dollars most of the time. So, this means that this project will not impact rate users or taxpayers.”

The funds for upgrades to the High Street Pump Station were secured through the office of Senator Angus King.

