Aaron Donovan backstopping Hampden Academy hockey team

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden Academy senior Aaron Donovan is serving as the last line of defense for the Broncos hockey team this year between the pipes.

He’s thrilled to stop a ton of pucks for H.A., including a 50 save effort against Bangor earlier this season (WABI)

He’s thrilled to stop a ton of pucks for H.A., including a 50 save effort against Bangor earlier this season.

Donovan explained that becoming a great goaltender comes from hard work, a support system, and a mentor like Cooper Ryan who he backed up before Ryan joined the Broncos coaching staff.

“I love the sport, so I’ve always wanted to be the best. I just put in hard work, and my parents have supported me a lot. That’s been my path to succeed. The pressure is one of the things with the position. The goalie before me was under the spotlight, so I looked up to him. Now, I’m in that role. I’m just loving the pressure, and I’m playing good,” said Donovan.

The Broncos are set to host Camden Hills on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Sawyer Arena in Bangor.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.