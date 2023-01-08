Police investigating homicide in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville.

Authorities responded to a home on Thorndike Road just before 10 a.m. Friday to find an unresponsive male.

Kevin Curit, 47, of Lincolnville was found dead.

An autopsy was conducted at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Saturday morning.

As a result of the autopsy, the death was ruled a homicide.

The cause of death is being withheld at this time as requested by the Attorney General’s Office.

Matthew Pendleton, 47, also of Lincolnville, was arrested Saturday evening and charged with murder.

He is being held at the Waldo County Jail without bail.

