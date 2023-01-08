Mostly sunny and cooler today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure builds in for today keeping us mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 20′s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest for the first half of our day, then as we head into tonight, they become southwesterly. High level clouds begin to roll in overnight, winds will be out of the SW at around 5-10 mph. Lows drop into the teens and 20′s.

Heading into Monday we start the work week off with above average highs. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 30′s Monday afternoon. Clouds also fill in during the first half of our day on Monday then skies begin to clear going into the evening hours. A clipper system moving in from the northwest will deliver some light snow fall across northern Maine Monday night, some flurries may make their way down into the Bangor area. Accumulation will be light, a coating to 1″. Overnight lows on Monday drop into the low to mid 20′s. A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday morning, allowing for high pressure to build back into the region keeping us dry but cooler. High temperatures only make it into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Wednesday, we remain dry with mostly sunny skies high temperatures only reach the upper 20′s.

LATE WEEK STORM POTENTIAL: As we get into late Thursday night through early Saturday morning a strong area of low-pressure looks to cut west of us over the Great Lakes Region. The exact track and precipitation type is to be determined, but current model data suggest most of the state will start off as snow Friday morning before warm air overruns and changes us back to rain. As snow changes back to rain it’s possible there will be a period of freezing rain and sleet as well. On top of the wintry mix, winds will be gusty. As more data becomes available, we will continue to update you on this threat.

TODAY: Sunny skies with high temperatures reaching between 23-30, winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, low temperatures drop between 15-23, winds will be out of the SW at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs reach between 32-40. Light snow showers move across northern Maine overnight, but taper off early Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching between 25-33.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the 20′s and 30′s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, with highs temperatures reaching the 20′s and 30′s. Light snow showers move in overnight.

FRIDAY: Snow transitions to rain, with wind gusting towards 30-40 mph. High temperatures reach the 30′s.

