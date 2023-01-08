Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation

Memorial candles
Memorial candles(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond.

Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie.

A memorial service is planned for next Saturday at Erskine Academy, with details to be announced later.

https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/rmypettengill/journal

Posted by Erskine Academy on Friday, January 6, 2023

McQuarrie said Pettengill saved four lives through organ donation.

Pettengill’s loves ones have been updating the community on his status for more than a week through a page on Caring Bridge.

“We have learned that the damage to his brain is extensive, unrecoverable and unrepairable. With this new information, we activated his last wish which is to be an organ donor. We have already met with the donation team and put a plan in place. It will be a day or 2 until all the events of his life are completed,” the post from Danielle and Lee Pettengill stated on January 6.

State police say a car driven by Steven Trask, 39, of Topsham sideswiped the trailer of a commercial vehicle before crashing off the road.

Moments later, three other cars were involved in a second crash.

Investigators say the car Pettengill was in crashed into the car ahead of it before another car hit it from behind.

Three others in Pettengill’s car were hurt.

He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland in critical condition.

Steven Trask was charged with operating under the influence.

Erskine Academy says the school will be open Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. for students and staff to gather.

McQuarrie says counseling services will be available for as long as needed.

In a post around 7 p.m. Saturday, relatives wrote, “Heaven has just gained an amazing angel.”

