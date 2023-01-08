Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

T4 R9, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens recovered the body of an ice fisherman Saturday who, they say, broke through the ice on his snowmobile.

Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on Seboeis Lake looking for areas to ice fish, according to investigators.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says Cole told someone he was going to check another area to fish but never returned.

Members of the warden service started searching the lake and shore after relatives reported him missing Friday night.

His dog was found alive.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, searchers found snowmobile tracks and a large hole in the ice with no tracks on the other side.

Early Saturday, divers from the agency went out onto the lake with an airboat and hovercraft before entering the water divers into the water.

