Eye Candy Dance & Fitness Studio offers creative exercise classes for empowerment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Getting more exercise is a common New Year’s resolution that most want, but routines often fizzle out from disinterest, demotivation, or lack of free time. If you want to get more active but the gym isn’t for you, try Eye Candy Dance & Fitness Studio!

Located in the heart of downtown Bangor, Eye Candy Studio offers creative fitness alternatives. Weekly classes include belly, hip-hop, and burlesque dancing, as well as yoga, hula hooping, and more.

The studio describes itself as a safe space that promotes body positivity, empowering students to feel their most comfortable, active, and creative. Eye Candy invites all to attend classes, regardless of age, ability, or prior experience (or lack thereof!).

“When you come to something, and you’re going to it new, it is really intimidating,” says Eye Candy Studio owner Megan Crochere. “We’ve created a space where everyone is welcome.”

The main motivations for students and teachers alike at Eye Candy are creating fun and judgment-free zones to get active as well as forming a like-minded community.

“One of the most common pieces of feedback we get is when you come to our studio, everyone feels welcome,” Crochere explains of the cultivated studio culture. “That really is one of the things we strive for, and every single class we do to make you feel like you’re at home. We call it ‘trying to find your tribe.’ As adults, it’s hard to make friends and you can come here, you’re completely safe in this space and hopefully leave with a group of friends.”

With a studio expansion and an upcoming burlesque festival on their horizon, Eye Candy Studio is ready to take on more students and show the local community what they’ve got!

For more information on classes, upcoming events, and more, you can find Eye Candy Dance & Fitness Studio on their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.