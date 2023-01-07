Wells teenager indicted on 18 charges after NYPD machete attack

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK - The list of charges has grown against the Wells teenager accused of attacking three NYPD officers on New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

19-year-old Trevor Bickford has been indicted on 18 counts, including first degree attempted murder, crimes of terrorism and several aggravated assault charges.

Bickford’s New York Supreme Court arraignment is scheduled for February 1.

Bickford was shot by police after the NYPD says he attacked three officers with a machete.

He told investigators that he targeted “all government officials” because of the U.S.’s support of Israel.

Officials say he came to New York to “kill people and carry out jihad.”

Bickford was ordered held without bail earlier this week.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

