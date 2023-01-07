Solidarity Bucksport hosts curbside demonstration to remember Jan. 6th insurrection

Saturday’s rally is the 124th consecutive demonstration the group has held.
Solidarity Bucksport
Solidarity Bucksport(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you have ever driven on Rt. 1 near the Bucksport-Verona Island Bridge, you may have seen Solidarity Bucksport equipped with signs, flags, and banners that promote equality, freedom, and unity within the local community.

Saturday marked the 124th consecutive demonstration the citizen-led activist group has held on that corner. This particular demonstration’s attention was directed towards remembering the Capitol insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, with activists rallying to receive justice and hold those responsible accountable two years later. Other causes the group aligns with include Black Lives Matter, standing with Planned Parenthood, and defending the LGBTQIA+ community.

Solidarity Bucksport began its journey in Aug. 2020, following the death of George Floyd and the protests regarding police brutality that spawned nationwide in response. What started as a Facebook post from David Weeda, inviting people to stand outside with him holding Black Lives Matter signs, has grown into a community network dedicated to promoting progressive politics and fighting against racism, sexism, homophobia, fascism, and more in their local community and beyond.

“We should all be organizing in our own communities. I mean that’s what real social activism is,” says longtime social activist Weeda of the grassroots organization of Solidarity Bucksport. “There’s five thousand people in Bucksport, Maine. Every community our size, every larger community, every smaller community should be able to organize and get a consistent group standing on the sidewalk with important signs and the philosophy that change happens when you address it with your own voice.”

With no rules or hierarchies that come with official organizations, Solidarity Bucksport welcomes and encourages all to come support their message by bringing signage or just themselves! They congregate on the same corner on the Bucksport-Verona Island bridge every Saturday afternoon from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.

For more information about Solidarity Bucksport, check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Francine Laporte
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Kellan
10-year-old boy from Maine to attend Super Bowl LVII thanks to Robert Kraft
Start your engines... and take your wheels on down to Augusta for the 34-th Annual Northeast...
34th Annual Northeast Motorsports Expo held in Augusta
Queen City Cinema Club Bangor
Queen City Cinema Club runs all-day brunch special for New Year’s Day
Sen. King meets with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine