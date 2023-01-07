Solidarity Bucksport hosts curbside demonstration to remember Jan. 6th insurrection

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you have ever driven on Rt. 1 near the Bucksport-Verona Island Bridge, you may have seen Solidarity Bucksport equipped with signs, flags, and banners that promote equality, freedom, and unity within the local community.

Saturday marked the 124th consecutive demonstration the citizen-led activist group has held on that corner. This particular demonstration’s attention was directed towards remembering the Capitol insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, with activists rallying to receive justice and hold those responsible accountable two years later. Other causes the group aligns with include Black Lives Matter, standing with Planned Parenthood, and defending the LGBTQIA+ community.

Solidarity Bucksport began its journey in Aug. 2020, following the death of George Floyd and the protests regarding police brutality that spawned nationwide in response. What started as a Facebook post from David Weeda, inviting people to stand outside with him holding Black Lives Matter signs, has grown into a community network dedicated to promoting progressive politics and fighting against racism, sexism, homophobia, fascism, and more in their local community and beyond.

“We should all be organizing in our own communities. I mean that’s what real social activism is,” says longtime social activist Weeda of the grassroots organization of Solidarity Bucksport. “There’s five thousand people in Bucksport, Maine. Every community our size, every larger community, every smaller community should be able to organize and get a consistent group standing on the sidewalk with important signs and the philosophy that change happens when you address it with your own voice.”

With no rules or hierarchies that come with official organizations, Solidarity Bucksport welcomes and encourages all to come support their message by bringing signage or just themselves! They congregate on the same corner on the Bucksport-Verona Island bridge every Saturday afternoon from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.

