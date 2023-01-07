Sen. King meets with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine

(Gray tv)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UKRAINE (WMTW) - Maine Sen. Angus King was in Ukraine on Friday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

King, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was joined by Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

Zelenskyy told them he appreciated the support Ukraine has received from Congress, President Joe Biden and the American people.

He highly praised the $45 billion aid package for Ukraine that was approved at the end of last year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Francine Laporte
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Mostly cloudy today, with isolated snow showers north.
Trevor Bickford
Wells teenager indicted on 18 charges after NYPD machete attack
Gesner Park
Monroe group working towards construction of a new playground in Gesner Park
Kellan Tilton
Detroit boy gets Super Bowl surprise from Robert Kraft