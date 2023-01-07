Sen. King meets with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine

UKRAINE (WMTW) - Maine Sen. Angus King was in Ukraine on Friday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

King, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was joined by Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

Zelenskyy told them he appreciated the support Ukraine has received from Congress, President Joe Biden and the American people.

He highly praised the $45 billion aid package for Ukraine that was approved at the end of last year.

President @ZelenskyyUa met with @SenJackReed and @SenAngusKing from the US. He thanked them for all the support Ukraine receives from the United States.



We are grateful to our Ally for bringing our Victory closer! pic.twitter.com/W54WBLiBNN — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 6, 2023

