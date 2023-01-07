Rotary Club of Waterville donates to Children’s Discovery Museum

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Central Maine museum is getting a boost of cash from another local organization as it works towards reopening its doors.

The Children’s Discovery Museum of Central Maine, formerly located in Augusta, is still hard at work constructing its new space in Waterville.

We’re told the design portion of the renovation is wrapping up and they’re now moving on to fabrication.

As for funding, the museum has raised about 90% of the project’s $1.6 million estimated price tag.

The most recent donation comes from the Rotary Club of Waterville.

The club recently raised more than $18,000 during its annual action and is giving a portion of that to the museum.

“The funding that the Rotary is giving the museum is going towards those exhibit designs and also some special book nooks. So, little areas where people can tuck in and read,” said Amarinda Keys, executive director, Children’s Discovery Museum. “We’re almost there. We’re so excited to welcome everyone in our space. We’re doing lots and lots of programming in the meantime. So definitely you can still get involved. We’re fulfilling our mission in other ways. But we’re, we’re very excited to have people actually come in and enjoy those exhibits we’ve been designing.”

The museum hopes to be finished with the project and back open to the public sometime this summer.

