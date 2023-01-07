Mostly cloudy today, with isolated snow showers north.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be fairly dry and quiet across the region. We have a cold front that will cross the state from north to south. Some isolated snow showers may form along or ahead of the cold front this afternoon, mainly affecting northern and far eastern Maine. Underneath some of those snow showers, snow rates could be high enough to see a quick half inch to an inch in some spots, and reduced visibilities. Otherwise, the rest of the region will just be dealing with mostly cloudy skies today, and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 30′s this afternoon. Behind the cold front there is strong cold air advection, meaning our overnight lows tonight drop down into the teens, winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

After the cold front clears the area this afternoon and evening, we begin to see clearing overnight into Sunday. Sunday, high pressure builds in making for mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Highs on Sunday will be much cooler than today with temperatures only making it into the mid to upper 20′s to near 30 along the coastline. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph. High pressure remains in control through the work, keeping weather conditions rather dry and quiet. For the next several days we’ll continue to see variable clouds and sun. Highs start off in the mid to upper 30′s for Monday and gradually cool down into the 20′s by the end of the week. Our next weather maker doesn’t seem to impact us until, possibly, Friday and into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, isolated snow showers north. High temperatures reach between 35-40, winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: becoming mostly clear, lows drop between 10-21, winds out of the NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with high temperatures reaching between 20-31, winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the 20′s and 30′s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, with highs temperatures reaching the 20′s and 30′s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, rain/snow possible overnight. High temperatures reaching the 30′s.

