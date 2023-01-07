Detroit boy gets Super Bowl surprise from Robert Kraft

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been sharing a the story of a ten-year-old Detroit boy since 2015.

That’s when Kellan Tilton was just three-years-old.

Over the years, we’ve shared with you how Kellan and his family have given back to their community and beyond.

Kellan is a cancer survivor and has been raising money and awareness about childhood cancer for most of his life so far.

He also works to help bring others hope like kids who may also face cancer.

Kellan’s spirit has not gone unnoticed by his community, Mainers and now -- the New England Patriots.

“How are you? Kellan you are an inspiration to our team, the players, our whole fan base,” New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft said.

“We’re really proud to have you as a fan and we want to do something for you and that’s to send you and whomever to go to the Super Bowl in Arizona?”

We’ll have much more on Kellan’s trip to the Super Bowl Saturday.

Our Connor Magliozzi will be visiting him and his family to hear from them about what this trip means to their family.

