34th Annual Northeast Motorsports Expo held in Augusta

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Start your engines, and take your wheels on down to Augusta for the 34th Annual Northeast Motorsports Expo and Trade Show!

The show kicked off Friday night.

Held at the Augusta Civic Center all weekend, motorsports enthusiasts and car fanatics are sure to find something interesting.

The show features dozens of exhibits, displays, and vendors, as well as a Pro-Stock Slot Car Race hosted by Fast Laps Raceway.

“There’s competitors all the way here from Rhode Island to compete in a stock car race, and take home some nice hardware and some money, so it’s a big deal, it’s interactive,” said Organizer Stephen Perry. “I encourage people to put a little effort into displays, so if someone walks in and they spend an extra minute at this table, and an extra minute at this table, and an extra minute there, now they’ve been here for a longer experience, the crowd starts overlapping. So now when someone goes, ‘hey, how was the show this weekend?’, [they’ll say] ‘the place is packed, you had to be there’. So next year, maybe they’ll come.”

The show continues Sunday, January 8th for their final day from 10 to 3.

For more information, you can visit northeastmotorsportsexpo.net.

