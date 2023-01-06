Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues.

A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers.

Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete.

A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins Monday.

The detour will utilize Levenseller and Nolan Roads.

This will allow the contractors to begin excavation and construction of the Clewleyville Road bridge over the connector.

Officials say the goal is to complete the missing link between 395 and Route 9 to improve safety and mobility.

“This is a multi year, multi tens of millions of dollars project. We do think it’s an important project. It’s a solution to a problem that exists up there, but it is a new road and because it is a new road, there is not much traffic to impact per say,” Maine DOT Spokesperson Paul Merrill said.

“So, we’re fortunate that the traffic impact so far have been minimal because we’re constructing six miles of new highway. But, as we as we tackle the bridges and spans and other aspects along the way, there are some traffic impacts and that’s what’s going to be happening next week.”

Merrill says the detour will continue through the fall.

