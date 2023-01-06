Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter.

There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down for you.

Anyone who filed their 2021 taxes by October 31, 2022, are within the income limits, and are not claimed as an dependent, are eligible to receive the check.

The income limits are: $200,000 for couples filing jointly, $150,000 for head of household and $100,000 for people who file as single or are married filing separately.

As for recipients of social security and disabled veterans pension, they are eligible as long as they filed their 2021 tax return by October 31, 2022.

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services told us that a lot of people who don’t usually file, did file their 2021 taxes to receive the relief check the Mills Administration sent out last year.

So, most people who got the $850 relief check last year will receive this upcoming relief check.

