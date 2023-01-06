Waterville Police to receive pay raises

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council has approved increased wages and vacation time for its police department.

The new rates start at more than $25 an hour for patrol and $34.50 an hour for detectives.

The measures passed 6-1, but councilors’ sentiments were far more varied.

One councilor said the money would be wiser spent as salary to attract new hires, rather than overtime on an understaffed department.

Others argued that this would strain the city’s developing budget and should not be enacted until after the police department’s $40,000 external review.

”This is totally contrary to general practice in collective bargaining. In 30 years of bargaining experience, I have never seen wages negotiated prior to hours and working conditions,” Waterville City Councilor Claude Francke said.

“The city went into negotiations, and we came up with an agreement, and I feel that we need to honor it,” Waterville City Councilor Rebecca Green said.

The city has undergone several changes in the last few months, including the retirement of longtime chief Joe Massey, the abrupt resignation of city manager Steve Daly and the approval of the police department’s external review.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.