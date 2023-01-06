Waterville appoints interim city manager

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s assistant city manager will be taking the lead for awhile.

City Council voted unanimously to name William Post acting city manager until a replacement can be found.

This comes after former city manager Steve Daly abruptly resigned last month.

Post has been the assistant city manager since last spring.

He will be paid a prorated portion of the position’s $130,000 salary.

Post’s contract runs until September 1 or until a city manager is hired.

Daly cited “personal and urgent circumstances” for his departure.

Councilors voted to waive the 90 days’ notice requirement, and pay Daly four months’ salary plus a health insurance reimbursement in a lump sum.

