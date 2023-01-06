Waterville appoints interim city manager

Waterville City Council
Waterville City Council
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s assistant city manager will be taking the lead for awhile.

City Council voted unanimously to name William Post acting city manager until a replacement can be found.

This comes after former city manager Steve Daly abruptly resigned last month.

Post has been the assistant city manager since last spring.

He will be paid a prorated portion of the position’s $130,000 salary.

Post’s contract runs until September 1 or until a city manager is hired.

Daly cited “personal and urgent circumstances” for his departure.

Councilors voted to waive the 90 days’ notice requirement, and pay Daly four months’ salary plus a health insurance reimbursement in a lump sum.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Francine Laporte
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Waterville Police Department
Waterville Police to receive pay raises
electric vehicle charging station
Bangor unveils two new electric vehicle chargers
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Northern Light Health
Northern Light Health shifts 1,400 employees to Minnesota company