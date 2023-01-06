Snow showers taper off this evening leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak low pressure system tracks to the south of the Gulf of Maine this afternoon and this evening. This will continue to bring in some light snow showers that should taper off this evening, some left over isolated showers may continue across northern Maine overnight. In general, only expect a coating – 2″ of accumulation, higher amounts will be closer to the coastline. After the showers move out, skies remain mostly cloudy through the night. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid-20′s, winds will be light and variable.

Heading into the weekend a cold front will cross the state from north to south on Saturday. This brings with it the potential for some isolated snow showers, mainly across northern Maine, for the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures on Saturday reach the mid to upper-30′s with winds out of the west at around 5-10 mph. High pressure builds over southern New England on Sunday. Sunday we will have sunny skies and high temperatures that reach the mid to upper 20′s.

Cloudiness returns for Monday as a low-pressure system passes well to our south and out to sea. Highs for Monday reach the upper 30′s to near 40. For the rest of next week, the weather remains quiet. Highs continue to reach the mid to upper 30′s with variable sunshine and cloudiness through next week.

TONIGHT: Light snow showers taper off before midnight, then mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping between 21-30. Wind will be light and variable.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, isolated snow showers north. High temperatures reach between 35-40, winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with high temperatures reaching between 20-31, winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the 20′s and 30′s.

