Penobscot Pioneers having strong first season

No. 2 Pioneers face No. 1 Yarmouth on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Pioneers are off to a fast start in their first season as a co-op.

There hasn’t been many growing pains for the players from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town, and Orono.

Captain Emma McNeil scored five goals and notched three assists in the team’s most recent win, 12-2 over Edward Little-Leavitt-Poland.

She and Jordin Williams explained how the players’ travel experience growing up has helped them compete as a co-op right away.

Now, they want revenge against No. 1 Yarmouth.

“I’m super proud of this team. I think we all expected to come in here and do this good, but it’s really rewarding to see it play out,” said McNeil, senior forward.

“The first time that we played them, we had a lot of people sick. We still played really good. We only lost by one, so I think we have a really good shot at least tying team. I think we can win though,” said Williams, sophomore center.

The Pioneers are in the No. 2 spot looking up at the Clippers.

Puck drop is Saturday at 1:50 p.m. at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

