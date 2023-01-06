Northern Light Health shifts 1,400 employees to Minnesota company

Northern Light Health
Northern Light Health(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 1,400 Northern Light Health employees will soon be employed by a much larger global company as the system enters a new partnership to improve efficiency.

Northern Light Thursday announced a strategic relationship with Minnesota-based Optum, which is owned by UnitedHealth Group.

Optum will manage Northern Light’s revenue cycle, information systems, inpatient care management, and other logistics.

They say the partnership will improve the scheduling and billing experience by leveraging new technologies.

The 1,400 affected employees will join Optum in March and continue to support Northern Light Health.

Officials say both organizations are committed to a smooth transition.

