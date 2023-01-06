Mostly Cloudy, Snow Showers & Light Snow Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level energy to our west will develop a weak area of low pressure just south of New England today. This area of low pressure will pass well south of Maine this afternoon and evening. As it does so, it will bring us a chance for some snow showers and even some periods of steadier light snow during the afternoon and evening hours. Based on the track of the system, the bulk of its precipitation will pass offshore. We could see a coating to an inch or two in spots by later this evening with the best chance of accumulations being closer to the coast. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. Any light snow and snow showers that we see will move out later this evening and early tonight with skies staying cloudy for the remainder of the night. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-20s.

A cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday. The front doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it but a few snow showers cannot be ruled out with the best chance being across Northern Maine. Otherwise... we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning with some breaks of sunshine developing during the afternoon. Highs will top off in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure builds in on Sunday and brings us sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be colder too with highs mainly in the 20s. Low pressure will pass south of the area Monday. This will likely bring us a little more cloudiness Monday otherwise we’ve got a dry and quiet start to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s to near 40°. A cold front will cross the state Tuesday bringing us a chance for a few snow showers.

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and light snow possible, mainly this afternoon and evening. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two possible by this evening in spots, especially closer to the coast. Highs between 27°-36°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Snow showers and light snow ending otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows between 21°-26°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. A few snow showers possible mainly across the north. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.